A Private Funeral Service for Mr. Angello Cohen Kelley will be conducted 3:00 PM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Full Gospel Church of Jesus Christ, 203 Carolina Drive, Florence, South Carolina, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.
To plant a tree in memory of Angello Kelley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
