HARTSVILLE -- Annette M. Yelton age 91, passed away July 31 at her daughter's home in Pekin, IL. Mrs. Yelton was born October 25, 1928 in Shelby, N.C. to Charles Loyde and Nettie (West) McMahan. She married Edmond June Yelton (Eddie) on June 26, 1948 at Fort Mill, S.C. He died October 28, 2017. She was preceded in death also by her parents and one brother.Surviving are two daughters, June (Richard) Adams of Brookneal, Virginia and Kim (Lloyd) Brock of Pekin, IL; four grandchildren, Ginny (Drew) King of Raleigh, N.C., Faith (Josh) Barnhouse of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Hope Brock of Chicago, Illinois and Will (Chloe Glueck) Brock of Peoria, Illinois and two great grandchildren, Allie Barnhouse and Audrey Barnhouse.Annette loved her family. She was married to Eddie for 69 years, loved their two daughters and four beloved grandchildren and adored being a great grandmother.Annette was a lifetime follower of Jesus Christ. She was a longtime member of West Hartsville Baptist Church in South Carolina and since May of 2019 lived in Pekin and attended Pekin First Church of the Nazarene with her daughter and son-in-law.Annette served the Lord by teaching 2nd grade Sunday School for many years, participating in the Women's Missionary Union, serving meals at church and at the community soup kitchen. She was very generous to the church, missionaries and multiple non-profits. She loved to get together with friends, travel with her husband, cook and laugh.Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11:00 am at the Magnolia Cemetery in Hartsville directed by Norton Funeral Home. Rev. W. Lloyd Brock, her son-in-law will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday 5-7 pm at Norton Funeral Home.Norton Funeral Home is honored to serve the Yelton family.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.