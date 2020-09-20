 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annie Faye Jeffords Welch
0 entries

Annie Faye Jeffords Welch

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

PAMPLICO -- Annie Faye Jeffords Welch, 71, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A graveside service will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Florence Memorials Gardens. The family will speak to those attending after the service. Social distancing will be observed. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert