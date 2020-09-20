PAMPLICO -- Annie Faye Jeffords Welch, 71, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A graveside service will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Florence Memorials Gardens. The family will speak to those attending after the service. Social distancing will be observed. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
