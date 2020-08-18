Ashley D. Harrell

TIMMONSVILLE -- Ashley Dawn Harrell, 38, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. A graveside service will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Florence Memorial Gardens. There will be a drop-in visitation from 1:00 to 2:30 at the Funeral Home before the service. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ashley Harrell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
