LAMAR -- Barbara Weaver Hudson, 84, passed into her Heavenly Home Thursday, July 16, 2020. A graveside service for the immediate family will be held at the Lamar Memorial Cemetery. For the safety of all, the family requests no visitation at this time. Barbara was born in Darlington County and was the daughter of the late Samuel Willard and Ruby Norris Weaver.She was a member of Lamar First Baptist Church and was very faithful in visiting the homebound members as well as others in the community. She truly had a servant's heart. She was retired from the Darlington County School Food Service where she worked for many years. She was a loving, selfless, and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. In no words are we able to express how sweet her soul was. While in good health she enjoyed getting her hair done at Tip's, cooking, giving, and caring for her family and anyone who was in need. She had a witty sense of humor and was known to play practical jokes from time to time. She is survived by her children, Bryan (Lisa) Hudson, Stacia (David) Andrews; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George L. Hudson.The family would like to thank the Staff of Medford Nursing Center and special caregiver Madie Truncellito.Memorials may be made to: Lamar First Baptist Church, P O Box 431, Lamar, SC 29069.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
