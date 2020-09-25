 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Benny M. Nobles
0 entries

Benny M. Nobles

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

DARLINGTON -- Benny M. Nobles, age 70, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. A funeral service with military honors will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home. Born February 7, 1950 in Whiteville, NC; Benny was the son of the late Hugh "H.S." Nobles and Evelyn Ward Nobles. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and then worked as a mechanic for many years. Surviving are his step-children, Bobby (Dana) Bennett, Harold (Michelle) Guidry, Kurt Guidry, Daniel (Dawn) Boykin, and Shalee Boykin; 11 grandchildren, two of them (Austin and Nicholas Howle) lived with Benny and Sherran; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald (Joyce) Nobles, Sherwood (Mildred) Nobles, Mitchell Nobles; and sister, Libby (Jim) Hobbs. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherran Suggs Nobles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude's, www.stjude.org. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert