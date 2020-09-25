DARLINGTON -- Benny M. Nobles, age 70, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. A funeral service with military honors will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home. Born February 7, 1950 in Whiteville, NC; Benny was the son of the late Hugh "H.S." Nobles and Evelyn Ward Nobles. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and then worked as a mechanic for many years. Surviving are his step-children, Bobby (Dana) Bennett, Harold (Michelle) Guidry, Kurt Guidry, Daniel (Dawn) Boykin, and Shalee Boykin; 11 grandchildren, two of them (Austin and Nicholas Howle) lived with Benny and Sherran; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald (Joyce) Nobles, Sherwood (Mildred) Nobles, Mitchell Nobles; and sister, Libby (Jim) Hobbs. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherran Suggs Nobles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude's, www.stjude.org. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
