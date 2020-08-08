Bernard Miles Shick, 87, of Florence, SC, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Shick was born in Mayport, PA, a son of the late Frank A. and Ruth A. Marshall Shick. He was a US Navy Veteran having served during the Korean War. He retired from the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia and was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. He is preceded in death in addition to his parents by two grandchildren, Lori Shick and Michael Anthony Coffman and two brothers, Bill and Bob Shick. Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl Anne Markeim, a brother, Paul L. (Renetha) Shick, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Florence National Cemetery directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.
Bernard Miles Shick
To plant a tree in memory of Bernard Shick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.