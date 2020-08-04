Betty Harper Talbert Denham, 95, of Florence, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Mrs. Denham was born in Cheraw, SC, on January 2, 1925, daughter of the late Sarah Jane "Sadie" Chavis Harper and John Franklin Harper. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Reverend Roy Talbert, Sr. and Oscar N. Denham; three brothers; two sisters; two half-brothers and three half-sisters. Mrs. Denham is survived by children, Dr. Roy Talbert, Jr (Jane) of Conway, Mrs. Diane T. Gasque (Gene) of Mullins and Mrs. Mary T. Jordan (Bill) of Lamar; grandchildren, Dr. Matthew Talbert of Lund, Sweden, Drew Hansen (Jeannie) of Little River, Beth Hansen of Myrtle Beach, Bill Gasque of Mullins, Brad Jordan (Lisa) of Lamar and Kirsten Burgess (Allan) of Florence; eight great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.A loyal and faithful wife, mother and grandmother, she devoted much of her time to her Sunday School classes. It is said that she could breakdown and explain scripture in a most spiritual and uplifting manner.Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Immanuel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Devotion Gardens in Mullins, SC, directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns social distancing will be observed at both locations.Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM 2:00 PM on Thursday at the church. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
