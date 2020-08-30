Beverly Jean Woodward Saunders, 84, beloved wife, mother, Mimi and sister passed away on August 28, 2020. She was born November 16, 1935, the daughter of the late Daphne Mae Woodward and Lawtis Jack Woodward of Augusta GA. Jean was a member of Prospect Methodist Church in Pamplico SC where she developed and cherished many strong and loving friendships. She was an active volunteer with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and worked for the CIA as a contractor in the Washington DC area. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lacy Louis Saunders on March 15, 2020. She is survived by her son, Mark Saunders (Mona); daughter, Jill Rene Saunders Williams (Mark); granddaughters, Ashley Gail Saunders and Kendra Renee Fagg (Derek); great grandchildren, Addison Renee Fagg and Elliott James Fagg; brother; Lawtis Jack Woodard (Dawn) and sisters, Gretchen Bell and Glenda Norris. Words to describe Jean Saunders Loving, caring, dedicated, kind, gentle, common sense, fun-loving and hard-working. She was honest, sincere and full of integrity. Godly, Christ- like, with a mischievous bone or two as well. She knew this earth was our temporary home and toward the end, longed for the Lord's call to Heaven. She got that call on August 28, 2020, 8:35 pm, which leaves us sad missing her, but even more so, rejoicing for her as she is celebrating with loved ones in Heaven. We now look forward to the day when Christ calls us home for a glorious reunion. Burial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday September 2, 2020, at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home and officiated by Pastor Larry Sanders. Memorials may be made to Prospect United Methodist Church, 1256 Big Swamp Road, Pamplico, SC 29583 Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.