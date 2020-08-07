Beverly M. Hyman

FLORENCE -- Beverly Morrell Hyman, 56, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.A graveside service will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Florence Memorial Gardens. Social Distancing will be observed. There will be a drop-in visitation from 9:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. The family will be present to receive guests from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.Mrs. Hyman was born in Rendlesham, England, the daughter of the late Carroll and Sheila Reeve Morrell. Beverly was loved by many; her radiant joy for life and love for her family will never be forgotten. Her infectious laughter, quick wit, and her heart for service are a few of Beverly's defining attributes. She lived her life with purpose and determination. Her strength and tenacity are embedded in the hearts of her family.Professionally, Beverly served for thirty-four years at Blue Cross Blue Shield. Beverly's Master of Science in Management aided in successfully leading her team as the Director of Operations until her retirement in 2020. Beverly had a heart for serving the Lord and loved her church, Timmonsville United Methodist. She enjoyed trips to the lake, watching old Westerns, listening to Jimmy Buffett, soaking up time with her grandchildren, and planning excursions to visit family and friends, near and far. There are no words to adequately describe the impact, both professionally and personally, Beverly has had in her short life.Beverly leaves behind a devoted husband of seventeen years, Al Hyman; two sons, Andy (Sara) Witherspoon, Alan (Ashley) Hyman; two daughters, Savanna (Dustin) Weible, Jennifer (Colin) Chalupa; two brothers, Steve (Tammy) Morrell, Carl (Lorrann) Morrell; sister, Carolyne (Hubert) Leble` and her grandchildren, Braylon, Tripp, Cayden, Declan, Wells, Jaxson, and Elliott.Memorials can be made to Honor Flight, Inc in Beverly's name at www.honorflight.org.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
