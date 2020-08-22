Billie Robertson Finklea, 89, of Florence went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2020 at McLeod Hospice House. Mrs. Finklea, daughter of James W. and Claudia (Witherspoon) Robertson, was born in rural Sumter, SC on April 16, 1931. She graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1949 and was part of the Yellow Jacket Yearbook and Basketball teams. She married Burt Finklea and they opened their Public Accounting Firm in 1951. Mrs. Finklea loved accounting and served her clients diligently for over 60 years and was one of the first accountants in the area to work on Medicaid and Medicare audits with the State of South Carolina. Mrs. Finklea was a member of Central United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school for many years. She was a member of and served as treasurer and past president of the Florence Chapter of Colonial Dames XVII Century and also served as treasurer of the South Carolina Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century. As a "numbers" person she was usually appointed treasurer of different organizations over the years. In her spare time Mrs. Finklea enjoyed gardening and had a beautiful rose and flower garden, played a mean game of bridge as a member of several bridge clubs and also played golf and was a member of the Ladies Golf Association at the Florence Country Club. She also enjoyed flying and was a private pilot for many years. She was a wonderful Southern cook and made the best "Billie Biscuits' which were enjoyed for years by friends and family. She also loved her dogs and was usually accompanied by one of her King Charles Spaniels. Mrs. Finklea was preceded in death by her parents, James W and Claudia (Witherspoon) Robertson, her husband, Burton B Finklea, her son, James Alan Finklea, her sister, Betty Gean (Robertson) McBride and three brothers, James (Jay W.) W Robertson Jr, Thomas (Tommy) C. Robertson and Jack E. Robertson. She is survived by her daughters, Kitty Finklea (Robert Gootman) and Cynthia "Cindy" Finklea Federspiel (John); 4 grandchildren, Tara Frost (Jack), Joe Finklea, Tom Finklea (Emily), Rachel Rogol (Justin Kemp), and 2 great grandchildren, Jacqueline and Slone Finklea. A grave side service will be held at Beulah Baptist Church at 784 N. Pamplico Hwy, Pamplico, SC on August 29 at 10:00 AM, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. If attending please wear a mask and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Beulah Baptist Church, 784 N Pamplico Hwy, Pamplico, SC 29583 or McLeod Hospice House at 1203 E. Cheves Street, Florence, SC. Condolences may be sent to the family via Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the staff of The Manor and McLeod Hospice House for their care of our dear Mother during an incredibly tough time during the COVID Pandemic.
