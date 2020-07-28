A Private Graveside Service for Mrs. Bobbie Jean Moody will be conducted 11:00 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Union Cemetery; 100 South Fairview Street, Florence, SC. Interment will follow, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Mrs. Bobbie Jean Moody daughter of the late Frances Gurley and Robert James Davis was born April 9, 1952 in Florence County, South Carolina. She departed this life on Saturday, July 25, 2020.Bobbie Jean was educated in the Florence County Public School System. At an early age, Bobbie Jean attended Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Florence, South Carolina and later joined Greater Gethsemane Apostolic Church, where she was baptized under the leadership of Bishop Kenneth J. Swaringer, Sr.Bobbie Jean was employed with Orangeburg Trucking and also in Home Healthcare. She became owner/operator of SBM Trucking and later retired as owner/operator of Moody's Bail Bondsman.Bobbie Jean was preceded in death by her parents: three brothers, Nathaniel Gurley, David Gurley, and Elbert Gurley; and two sisters, Queenie Muldrow and Evelyn Washington.Bobbie Jean leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Deacon Sylvester Moody of the home; a daughter, Elaine (Turan) Boyd of Killeen, Texas; a son, James Alexander of Columbia, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Brianna Boyd, Tavarius Boyd, JayQuan Alexander, Jaylan Alexander, and Jayvion Alexander; six brothers, Bishop Harry Lee Brockington, John Gurley, Willie Gurley, Deacon Chuckley (Barbara) Gurley, Deacon Phillip Gurley all of Florence, South Carolina and Christopher Davis of Curtisville, North Carolina; three sisters, Elder Diann (Elder Jesse) Hairston, Denise Orr both of Winston Salem, North Carolina, and Linda Jordan of Powder Springs, Georgia; one uncle, Deacon Luwayne (Mary) Brockington of Florence, South Carolina; one aunt, Florence Grant of Florence, South Carolina; and a host of nephews; nieces; other relatives; and friends.
