FLORENCE Bobby James Jeffords, Sr., 73, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020, after an illness. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020, at Mizpah Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. He was born in Pender County, North Carolina, a son of the late Clarence James and Frances Smith Jeffords. He was also predeceased by a brother, Johnny L. Jeffords. Bobby served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He was a carpenter by trade. Survivors include his companion, Beulah, of Florence; three daughters, Tammy J. Dowd of Florence, Melissa J. Holland of Surfside Beach, SC, and Lynn J. Cook of Indianapolis; a son, Bobby J. Jeffords, Jr., of The Philippines; step-son, Paul Bryant, of Florence; two brothers, Billy Lee Jeffords of Fayetteville, NC, and Gene Jeffords of Conway, SC; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
