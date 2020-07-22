DARLINGTON - Brenda Childers Shelley, 71, of Darlington passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11 AM in the Chapel of Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Darlington Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Kistler Hardee Funeral Home. Brenda was born in Florence, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Rufus "Rock" and Annie Lee Childers. Brenda was an avid animal lover having rescued many cats and dogs throughout her life. She also owned and operated Yesterday's Classic Cars with her husband of 51 years, Kenny Shelley. Surviving are her loving husband, Kenny Shelley of Darlington; her loving daughter, Suzette Shelley of Darlington; her beloved feline companions. She is also survived by a sister, Cheryl Walton of Florence; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Darlington County Animal Shelter, PO Box 1655, Hartsville, SC 29551 or to an animal charity of one's choice. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com
