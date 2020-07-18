TIMMONSVILLE -- Lide K. "Buddy" Jordan, 76, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020.A graveside service will be today (Sunday) July 19, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Timmonsville. The family will be honoring social distancing.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC

Jul 19
Graveside Service
Sunday, July 19, 2020
4:00PM
Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery
1817 Salem Road
Timmonsville, SC 29161
