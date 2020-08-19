A Private Graveside Service for Mr. Buster Leroy Davis will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, August 21, 2020 at Union Cemetery, 100 South Fairview Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.
