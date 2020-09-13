Captain Charlie Owens (Charles G. Owens), age 75, born on October 6, 1944, in Kingstree, SC to Francis Louise and Woodard Greer Owens. He moved to Florence at a young age and while in high school he started working at WBTW-TV, Florence, SC. After graduation from McClenaghan High School, he enlisted in the US Navy and served aboard the Air Craft Carrier USS BonHomme Richard for three tours of active duty in the Vietnam War. He also assisted with the fire on the USS Forrestal. Upon return from service, he worked briefly at WBTW-TV before his employment at Bruce Hospital and then at the Carolinian Retirement Community, all in Florence. He was an avid fisherman since age 2, riding on the gas tank of his daddy's Indian motorcycle holding a can of worms on the way to their favorite fishing hole. His dream was always to be a fishing captain, so he moved to Islamorada, Florida Keys and was a factory sponsored guide for Action Craft Boats and Mercury Motors. For 15 years, he guided individuals and families on private excursions and also was a guide in high profile and celebrity tournaments throughout that time. He also appeared on a Discovery Channel episode featured during Shark Week. After retirement from fishing, he returned to Florence and focused on woodcrafting, making custom pens and other wood products including duck calls and bowls. He sold at craft shows, festivals and gun shows throughout the Carolinas as Captain Charlie Custom Pens. He will be remembered by Chris Owens (wife) and Greer and Candace Owens (son and daughter-in-law); brothers, W. Dale Owens of Florence and Michael /Becky Owens of Little Rock, Arkansas; niece, Rachel Owens of Fort Worth, Texas, as well as many other family members and friends. In lieu of a Memorial Service, his ashes will be spread in Islamorada, Florida Keys at a later date The family is being assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
