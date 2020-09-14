POWDER SPRINGS, GA - Carl J. "Joe" Turner, Sr., 89, of Powder Springs, GA passed away at home on the 11th hour of the 11th day of September, 2020. He was a fixed wing Army aviator during the Korean War and retired as a Major in the Army Reserves after 20 years of service. He was a long-term senior manager with Carolina Power & Light Company in North and South Carolina and enjoyed 27 years of active retirement and worldwide travel. In 2005, he moved back to the area where he was born to be closer to his extended family. Those who were lucky enough to know Joe Turner will always remember him as a genteel, kind, generous, and fun-loving human being. He will be greatly missed by all. There will be a Memorial Service at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Mays Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory in Powder Springs, GA. A graveside service with Military Honors will follow. Joe is survived by his son, Carl Joseph Turner, Jr. and his spouse Bridget, of Atlanta, GA.; his daughter Denise Gadd and her spouse Richard, of Powder Springs, GA.; his granddaughters Chelsea Turner and Cori Turner, and his dog Duke. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Betty M. Turner. The family asks that all who will be in attendance adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask while in the building. If there are any friends that will not be able to attend, live streaming of the Memorial Service will be available via Mayes Ward-Dobbins website at www.mayeswarddobbins.com. For more information on this feature please call the funeral home at 770-943-1511. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's name to McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church: mceachernumc.ccbchurch.com/goto/giving or The Nature Conservancy: support.nature.org. Arrangements in care of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Powder Springs Chapel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.