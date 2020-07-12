HAMER -- Carley Wiggins Jr., 79, went to his heavenly home on Friday, July 10, 2020.Funeral Services will be held 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Little Rock Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m at the church.Born in Dillon County, October 8, 1940, he was the son of the late Carley Wiggins Sr. and Bertha Hubbard Wiggins. He was a sales representative for Herald Office Supply and was a member of Little Rock Baptist Church.Survivors include his wife, Helen L. Wiggins; son, Joseph Carl Wiggins of Dillon; stepchildren, Edward C. Bracey (Cathy) of Dillon, Lisa B. Gray (Robert) of Dillon; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.Carley was proceeded in death by his stepson. David C. Bracey.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, social distancing is required.
