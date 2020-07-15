Carolyn Davis Thompkins, 67, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Mrs. Thompkins was born a daughter of the late Dorothy Hicks Davis and Charlie Walker Davis. She was a member of Mizpah Baptist Church and loved being a caretaker for others.She is survived by her husband, Samuel "Sammy" Thompkins; sons, Charlie Davis Thompkins (Stephanie Rose) and Robert Clinton Thompkins (Angela Mabry); grandchildren, Charlie Thompkins, Jr., Cindy Elizabeth Thompkins, Sean Clinton Thompkins, Riley Christian Thompkins, Laci Cydney Thompkins, Clifton Fulmer, Ariel Nicole Kelly, and Drew Kelly; great-grandchild, Kinsley Bowman; sisters, Jane Parker and Linda Woods; and loving extended family and many close and dear friends.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 17th, 2020, at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed. Those wishing to pay their respects to Carolyn may come by the funeral home from 12:00 5:00 PM on Thursday to sign the register book.Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 950 48th Avenue North, Suite 101, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29577.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Thompkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
