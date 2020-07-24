Carolyn Dawson Skipper, 99, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Mrs. Skipper was born the daughter of the late Carrie Mae Plowden Dawson and John Carlton Dawson. She retired as a manager of a local Merle Norman Cosmetics store after working there for 35 years. She was a member of New Testament Church at Parkland.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Cletus Willard Skipper, Sr., her son, Earl Suggs, and her daughter, Pamela Suggs. She is survived by her daughter, Virginia Peyton of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; grandchildren, Hill Peyton, Gaines Peyton Creane, John Peyton and Raechel Brooke Fowler; and great-grandchildren, Matilda Creane, Manfred Creane, Connor Peyton, Kent Peyton, Riley Fowler and Ryan Fowler. A private entombment will be held at Mount Hope Mausoleum Chapel directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Anyone wishing to pay their respects may come by the funeral home from 12:00 PM 5:00 PM on Sunday, July 26, 2020, to sign the register book. The family will not be present during this time. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Skipper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
