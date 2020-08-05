A Private Graveside Service for Mrs. Catherine "Cat" Briggs will be conducted 12 Noon Friday, August 7, 2020 in Sunset Memory Gardens, 2615 Alligator Road, Effingham, SC. Interment will follow, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Mrs. Catherine "Cat" Briggs, the daughter of the late Josephine Douglas Seal and Frank James, Sr. was born July 4, 1936, in Florence, South Carolina. On Monday, August 3, 2020, Cat as she was affectionately called, went home to be with her Lord and Savior. At an early age, Catherine confessed Christ, joined Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, and was baptized. In her adult years, Catherine joined New Saint Holiness Church, where she served as the Mother of the Church and as a doorkeeper, on the Usher Board for more than 20 years. She later joined, New Saint Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Dillon, South Carolina, under the leadership of Reverend Stanley James McKever, Sr.Catherine was joined in holy matrimony to the late Nathaniel Biggs, Sr. and was blessed with eight children.Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Briggs, Sr; her parents, Josephine Douglas Seal and Frank James, Sr.; two sons, Nathaniel Briggs, Jr. and Jerry Levern Briggs; a sister, Florence Green; and four brothers, Otis Douglas, Sr., Edward Douglas Sr., Johnny Douglas, and Willie Douglas. Catherine leaves to cherish her memories: three daughters, Mary Elizabeth (Jessie) Smith, Evangelist Linda (Reverend Stanley James, Sr.) McKever, and Carolyn Briggs; three sons, Walter (Karlise) Briggs, Michael Briggs, and Leon (Tracey) Briggs; one sister, Audrey Mae (George, Sr.) Brockington; one brother, Walter "Sonny" Douglas; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces; nephews; other relatives; extended church family; and friends.
