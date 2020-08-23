Cathleen Castrignano

Cathleen "Cat" Castrignano age 74 of Olanta, died August 21, 2020 in a Florence hospital after an illness. Funeral services will be held at 3 o'clock PM Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Floyd Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Hicks Hill Cemetery directed by Floyd Funeral Home, visitation will be held one hour prior to the service observing social distancing and required face masks for the funeral service and visitation. "Cat" was born in Sumter County, a daughter of the late Edward Lewis Thigpen and Mary Sue Coker Thigpen. She was a seamstress for many years until her retirement, she loved to fish, ride her golf cart, and work in her vegetable garden. She was preceded in death by spouses, Barto Floyd, Wilbur Miles, and Gary Castrignano, brothers, Charlie Thigpen, Johnnie Harris Thigpen, and Bob Thigpen, sisters, Ofell Thigpen, Zelma Christmas, Lucille Yarborough, Janie Mims, and Ula Mae Branham. She is survived by a daughter, Denise Lynch of Olanta, a son, Nick Lynch of Olanta, sisters, Olean Porter of Alcolu, and Faye Lee Floyd of Pamplico. Grandchildren. Three grandchildren, Tyler Lynch of Royston, Ga., Corbett "C.J." Lynch of Camp Lejune, N.C., and Christian Lynch of Scranton. Online condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.