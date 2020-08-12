Ceceile Rebecca Hayes, 72, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Miss Hayes was born a daughter of the late Alma Lee Foxworth Hayes and Samuel Joseph Hayes. She was self-employed as a caregiver and a member of Family Worship Center. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, John David Hayes. Miss Hayes is survived by her sister, Alma JoAnn H. Matthews of Florence and three brothers, William Hayes of Yorktown, VA, Joseph L. Hayes of Mooresville, NC and Wallace Hayes of Florence. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Family Worship Center. The family is being assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
