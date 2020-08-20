A Private Funeral Service for Mr. Cedric Miguel "Swole" Brigman will be conducted 11:00AM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 312 Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina. Entombment will follow at the Florence Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Due to COVID 19 seating is limited, please bring your own chair.
To plant a tree in memory of Cedric Brigman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.