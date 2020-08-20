 Skip to main content
Cedric Miguel "Swole" Brigman
Cedric Miguel "Swole" Brigman

A Private Funeral Service for Mr. Cedric Miguel "Swole" Brigman will be conducted 11:00AM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 312 Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina. Entombment will follow at the Florence Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Due to COVID 19 seating is limited, please bring your own chair.

Cedric Miguel "Swole" Brigman
