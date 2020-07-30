DARLINGTON -- Charlena Dargan Gee transitioned Monday, July 27, 2020 at her residence after an illness. She was born in Timmonsville, SC to the late Charlie and Nancy Hodges Dargan.
She began her education in Darlington County School System and later graduated from Wilson High School via the Poyner Adult Education class of 1983.
Charlena retired from the Department of Disability and Special Needs formerly Pee Dee Mental Retardation Center after 24 years of loyal service.
She was a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church, where she served faithfully on the Senior Choir until her health began to decline.
Survivors left to cherish her memories are: her husband Elder Richard Gee; her chidren, Diane G. Davis, Theodore (Karren) Gee, Brenda (Wilson) Deas, DeAnn (Rodney) Lesane all of Florence. Leon (Vanessa) Gee of Newnan, Georgia, Cynthia Gee; a grandson she reared Michael (Rukiya) Gee; a special daughter Deidre Sims, who was a special caretaker; one sister Denise Stanley of Darlington, SC; one brother Charles (Lena) Dargan of Hopewell, VA; twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren; one aunt Gertrude Randson of Charlotte, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard Gee Jr; three brothers Charlie Dargan, John Dargan and Lindbergh Dargan.
Private graveside services for Mrs. Gee will be 11:00AM Friday, July 31, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Jordan Funeral Home, Inc.
Public viewing with social distancing will be 12:00- 4:00 PM Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the chapel of Jordan Funeral Home, Inc. in Darlington.
