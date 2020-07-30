DARLINGTON -- Charlena Dargan Gee transitioned Monday, July 27, 2020 at her residence after an illness. She was born in Timmonsville, SC to the late Charlie and Nancy Hodges Dargan. She began her education in Darlington County School System and later graduated from Wilson High School via the Poyner Adult Education class of 1983.Charlena retired from the Department of Disability and Special Needs formerly Pee Dee Mental Retardation Center after 24 years of loyal service.She was a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church, where she served faithfully on the Senior Choir until her health began to decline.Survivors left to cherish her memories are: her husband Elder Richard Gee; her chidren, Diane G. Davis, Theodore (Karren) Gee, Brenda (Wilson) Deas, DeAnn (Rodney) Lesane all of Florence. Leon (Vanessa) Gee of Newnan, Georgia, Cynthia Gee; a grandson she reared Michael (Rukiya) Gee; a special daughter Deidre Sims, who was a special caretaker; one sister Denise Stanley of Darlington, SC; one brother Charles (Lena) Dargan of Hopewell, VA; twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren; one aunt Gertrude Randson of Charlotte, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard Gee Jr; three brothers Charlie Dargan, John Dargan and Lindbergh Dargan.Private graveside services for Mrs. Gee will be 11:00AM Friday, July 31, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Jordan Funeral Home, Inc.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Four-car Florence crash kills two, closes East Palmetto Street
-
Darlington County schools quarantine employees after one tests positive for COVID-19
-
SCHSL sports plan move to Phase 1.5
-
Henry McMaster shakes up governor's school board following vote for online only fall semester
-
SCISA implements dead period, delays start of football season
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.