EFFINGHAM -- Funeral service for Mr. Charles Muldrow will be conducted 2 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Savannah Grove Baptist Church, 2620 Alligator Road, Effingham, South Carolina. Internment will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens of Florence, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Mr. Muldrow was born the son of the late John and Sarah Wright Muldrow. He died Friday, September 4, 2020 after an illness. Mr. Muldrow was born in the Savannah Grove Community. Later he moved to New Jersey where he met his wife, Susan Theresa Wright Muldrow. He was a member of Savannah Grove Baptist Church where he served the church in various capacities as a faithful member. Survivors include his wife, Susan Muldrow of 54 years; four children; one brother; and two sisters; other relatives; and friends.
