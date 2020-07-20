FLORENCE Charles Thomas Johnson, Jr., 72, died Sunday, July 19, 2020.A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Elim Bible Church Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home (www.waterspowellfh.com).He was born in Florence, a son of the late Frances Dusenbury Johnson and Charles T. Johnson, Sr. He was retired from Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Mr. Johnson was an avid HAM radio operator.Survivors include his wife, Barbara Ayers Johnson, of Florence; and his sister-in-law, Kathryn (Nick) Stabler of St. Matthews, SC.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.