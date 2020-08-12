Chong Cha Small, 76, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Mrs. Small was born a daughter of the late Pok Sun Yi and Ol Young Kim. She was a graduate of Hyo Sung Women's College in Daegu, Korea, with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce. Chong Cha worked in the Army Civil Service for 28 years 4 months as Force Structure Management Analyst for 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, KS and was retired. She was considered by her peers to be an outstanding worker that always strived for perfection and earned many accolades during her career. Mrs. Small enjoyed sewing, singing, gardening, swimming and cooking. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church. She will be missed by all who have been blessed with knowing her. She is survived by her husband, Shelton Small; two children, whom she raised to be a veterinarian and mechanical engineer, Preston O. Small of Salina, Kansas; and Malisha A. Small of Pasco, Washington; one younger brother and two older sisters. Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Florence National Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed. Although the family will not be present, those wishes to pay their respects may come by the funeral home from 12:00 PM 4:00 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020, to sign the register book. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
