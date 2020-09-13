LAKE CITY -- Claire Godwin Hopkins, 74, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Florence. Mrs. Hopkins was born December 29, 1945 in Lake City, SC, daughter of the late Samuel Louie Godwin and Roy Lee Parnell Godwin. As an educator and lifelong learner, most of Claire Hopkins' students remember the kindness and encouragement they received in her classroom. She challenged them to stretch their vocabulary and was their biggest fan when SAT scores rose in her Clarendon 3 school district. Having a love for the Language Arts, she was honored to address and present the topic "Speech-the Most Used Most Abused of the Language Arts" at the 1984 National Council of Teachers of English in Houston, TX. She shared how grateful she was for the impact her teachers had on her life and hoped to instill in her students a love for English and Writing. When they left one of her college classes, they were well prepared to write any research paper that they might encounter during their college career. At the high school level she supported her students and advocated for those with Special Needs. She loved seeing them grow and mature in their writing. She retired from Clarendon District 3 after also serving at Lake City High School and Olanta High School. She continued her calling as an English Instructor for Florence Darlington Tech, Limestone College and Coker University. Her community was important to her. She wanted everyone to prosper and feel loved. As an early riser she would often ride out and pray for businesses in the community, especially empty buildings hoping they would be filled. She was instrumental in bringing people together for fellowship and led her Ladies lunch group "Come and Dine" where they were able to connect and share needs of others in the community. She loved this group of special ladies deeply. Wanting others to know the love of Christ, she placed signs reading "God Loves You in Lake City" at each of the city entrances with the help of gentleman in the community and gracious approval from Mayor Lovith Anderson. She loved her church family and preparing treats or giving out inspirational books to show she cared. As her health deteriorated, her note writing ability ceased but she still was able to communicate with others about Jesus and his love. She had the most grateful heart, sharing of people she had led to the Lord at her health facility and our Savior met her with "Well Done" when He called her home Saturday, September 12, 2020. Surviving are her son, Louie (Lee) Hopkins of Florence; daughter, Lyra Lee Dotson of Lake City; grandchildren, Ashlyn Eaddy (Brandon) Morris of Lake City, Mary Claire Noel Dotson of Lake City and Lauren Hopkins of Florence. Mrs. Hopkins was preceded in death by her brothers, Samuel Godwin and Charles Godwin. Funeral services will be 4:00 PM, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Lake City First Baptist Church. Burial will be private at Lake City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 4:00 PM, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the church prior to the services and other times at the home of Ashlyn Morris, at 604 E. Main Street, Lake City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake City First Baptist Church, PO Box 820, Lake City, SC 29560. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
