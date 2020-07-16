Clyde Roland David, 97, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 after a long illness.Mr. David was born in Florence, SC a son of the late Thomas Roland David and Carrie Lee Barfield. He was a US Army veteran of World War II, had worked for and retired from Atlantic Coastline Railroad, and was a member of the Chapel in Florence, SC.He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Olga Fowler David, who passed away in 2003; grandchild, Gina Perminter; great-grandchild, Savannah David.Surviving are his sons, Don (Carolyn) David Murrells Inlet, SC and Jimmy (Betty) David of Florence; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Beth) David of Denver, NC, Dallas (Cristie) David of Ponte Vedra, FL, Casea David of Timmonsville, SC, Jamie Porter of Florence, SC, Skylar Porter (Aaron) Bunch of Florence, SC, and Alyssa Porter of Florence, SC; 6 great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Florence Area Humane Society, P. O. Box 4808, Florence, SC 29502.Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon Friday, July 17, 2020 at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Covid-19 protocol will be observed. No visitation will be held.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
