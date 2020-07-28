Creighton R. McAllister, 65, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at MUSC Heath Florence, Florence, South Carolina.He was born Friday, April 15, 1955 in Florence County to David McAllister and Helen Edwards McAllister.Creighton is survived by his son, Jerry (Delaura) Askins of Florence, SC; one daughter, Aniesha McAllister-Randall, of Jacksonville, FL; three Honorary daughters, Miranda Graham, Dawn Soto, and Rae'Niesha (Lamont) Sellars all of Florence, SC; three grandchildren, seven honorary grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.Graveside services will be held at Noon on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 8133 Friendfield Rd, Effingham, SC 29541, Elder Hezekiah Davis, Officiating Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Backus Funeral Home Chapel, 450 N Dargan Street, Florence, South Carolina from 5:00pm 7:00pmThe family will receive friends at the home, 3854 Cherry Johnson Road, Effingham, SC 29541.Mr. McAllister's mortal frame is peacefully resting in the professional care of King-Fields Mortuary, Summerton, South Carolina 803-485-5039. www.kingfieldsmortuary.com.

