FLORENCE Dallas Legrand McCutcheon, 70, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, after an illness.A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face coverings are required.He was born in Coward, SC, a son of Mary Springs McCutcheon Dease and the late Frank McCutcheon. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. McCutcheon retired from truck driving after 20 years.He is survived by his wife, Marilyn McCutcheon of Florence; two daughters, Wendy (Emilio) Ruiz of Plymouth, NC, and Michelle (Timmy) Shoemake of Florence; a son, Dallas Legrand McCutcheon, Jr., of Florence; a sister, Margaret Holden; two brothers, Levone (Dale) McCutcheon and Frank (Pam) McCutcheon; sister-in-law, Sara McCutcheon; step-brothers, Wade Dease and Brachel Dease; step-sisters, Rev. Ann Everett, Sarah Nettles, Rachel Summerlin; six grandchildren, Brian (Sumer) Pritchard, Joseph (Danielle) Pritchard, Joshua (Natasha) Pritchard, T. J. (Hannah) Shoemake, Adrianna Shoemake, and Matthew Shoemake; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Elwood McCutcheon.
