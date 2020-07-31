FLORENCE Dallas Legrand McCutcheon, 70, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, after an illness.A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face coverings are required.He was born in Coward, SC, a son of Mary Springs McCutcheon Dease and the late Frank McCutcheon. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. McCutcheon retired from truck driving after 20 years.He is survived by his wife, Marilyn McCutcheon of Florence; two daughters, Wendy (Emilio) Ruiz of Plymouth, NC, and Michelle (Timmy) Shoemake of Florence; a son, Dallas Legrand McCutcheon, Jr., of Florence; a sister, Margaret Holden; two brothers, Levone (Dale) McCutcheon and Frank (Pam) McCutcheon; sister-in-law, Sara McCutcheon; step-brothers, Wade Dease and Brachel Dease; step-sisters, Rev. Ann Everett, Sarah Nettles, Rachel Summerlin; six grandchildren, Brian (Sumer) Pritchard, Joseph (Danielle) Pritchard, Joshua (Natasha) Pritchard, T. J. (Hannah) Shoemake, Adrianna Shoemake, and Matthew Shoemake; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Elwood McCutcheon.

To plant a tree in memory of Dallas McCutcheon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.