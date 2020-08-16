Dan Lee Miller

Dan L. Miller, 73, passed away peacefully August 16th, 2020 at MUSC in Florence, SC. He was born March 25, 1947 a son of the late Ned and Gertrude Lundy Miller of Florence, SC. Dan graduated from South Florence High School, Class of 1965. Following graduation, he went to work with Bellsouth/AT&T and would later retire from Lucent Technologies in 2013. He was married to Janice D. Miller in 1968 and celebrated 51 years of marriage. Dan was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast, loved taking his family to the beach, and a loyal South Carolina Gamecock supporter. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Janice D. Miller, a brother, Lee Miller and a sister, Mary Ann Miller. Surviving are his brother, Steve (Sherry) Miller, sons, James Lee Miller and Kevin (Kristen) Miller as well as his beloved grandchildren, Austin Shane Miller and Briggs Lee Miller. Due to Covid19, a Celebration of Life will held at a later date for family and friends. Cain Calcutt Funeral Home is honored to serve the Miller family.
