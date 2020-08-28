DARLINGTON -- Danny L. Stewart, age 73, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 30th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home with burial following at Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Born October 11, 1946, Danny was the son of the late Baxter W. Stewart and Frances Louise Bell Stewart. Danny retired from the Army National Guard and served as State Chief of Staff. He was a proud veteran and had a special love for the National Guard. He loved watching movies and working on his tractors. Danny was a member of Lamar United Methodist Church. Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Marilyn Parnell Stewart of Darlington; two brothers, David "Buddy" Stewart of Lamar and Dallas (Sadie Lee) Stewart of Florence; nephew, Ricky (Kathy) Stewart; niece, Terri (Carroll) Warren; great-nephew, Tyler Warren; and a special great-niece, Kayla Jeffords. He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Linda Stewart. Memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 1416 Lamar Hwy. Darlington, SC 29532. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
