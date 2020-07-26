OAK GROVE -- David Mitchell Dew, 65, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Catfish Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Williams officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date in Catfish Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives at the church from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. prior to the service. Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta is assisting the family.Mitchell was born in Dillon, SC, on July 11, 1955, the son of the late John Major and Sara White Dew. Mr. Dew graduated from Latta High School and later in 1975 from Florence-Darlington Technical College. He retired from Lake City Environmental Control Waste and Water. Mitchell's dedication to his career was shown in his membership with the South Carolina Rural Water Association.He was a member of Woodmen of the World. Mitchell was also instrumental in the beginning of the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department. His faith in God was shown in his membership with Catfish Creek Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and the Men's Ministry. Mitchell also enjoyed hunting and was a past member of the Little Pee Dee River Hunting Club. Mr. Dew also loved farming and the great outdoors.He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Jane Smith Dew of the home; daughter, Sara Beth Dew of Latta; brother, James Earl Dew (Judy) of Temperance Hill; sister, Barbara Dew Smith (Charles) of Latta; sister-in-law, Toni Dew of Marion; grandchildren, David Makya Dew and Asa James Wilder Dew; and numerous nieces and nephews.Mitchell was preceded in death by his son, David Mitchell Dew, Jr.; brother, William Edward Dew and Lewis Major Dew, sister, Julia Ann Stokes; and brother-in-law, Wesley Stokes.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catfish Creek Baptist Church, 1495 Catfish Church Road, Latta, SC 29565.You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com. You may also call Kannaday Funeral Home at 843-774-7274 to have a member of our staff to sign the register book on your behalf. Due to the current health crisis (COVID-19) please practice social distancing.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Julia 4 Cinemas opens weekends as drive-in movie theater
-
SCISA implements dead period, delays start of football season
-
Darlington County Council approves Sonoco agreement
-
Henry McMaster shakes up governor's school board following vote for online only fall semester
-
Revamped schedules take shape for F1S schools
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.