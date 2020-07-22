Dean Strickland, Sr., loving husband of Patricia Mallard Strickland, passed away Friday July 17, 2020 at his home.Born April 16, 1937 in Beaver Falls, New York, he was a son of the late Edmund Collier Strickland and the late Freda Parker Strickland. Mr. Strickland was a proud United States Army veteran that started and operated his own wallpaper installation business for several years. His attention to detail and personality were second to none and kept hm in high demand. Later in life, he applied his same attention to detail into his woodworking. He was famous for his beautiful oyster tables that he would build for friends, family, and clients. He was a legendary practical joker and loved laughing with his friends and family. His favorite pastime was dancing the night away with his favorite partner, his wife, "Ms. Pat". Mr. Strickland was a member of Pawleys Island Community Church.Surviving, in addition to his wife of 40 years, are one son, Dean Strickland, Jr. and his wife Debbie of Florence; on daughter, Mary Lou Garnett and her husband Bill of Travelers Rest; two step-daughters, Amanda Glenn Payne of Georgetown and Shann Jo Mason and her husband Kevin of Murrells Inlet; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Lynette Skinner of Lyon, NY; and a number of nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Mr. Strickland was predeceased by a brother, Edmund C. Strickland, Jr.Due to a concern for public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a public celebration of life will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grahamfuneralhome.org. Arrangements by Graham Funeral Home (843) 527-4419.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
