LITTLE RIVER -- Deborah Ann Yost, 64, died July 8, 2020 at McLeod Hospice House, Florence, SC.Born on February 21, 1956 in Welch, WV, she was the daughter of the late Jesse James and Betsy Chaffins Rose.Deborah is survived by her husband of 44 years, Harold S. Yost; her son, Brian; her daughter, Wendi; her five brothers, Dennis, James, Donald, Anthony and John; and her two grandchildren, Garland Elizabeth and Charles Bennett. She was preceded in death by her sister Jeannie.Her love and laughter made the world a better place. She will be missed. Her memory will live forever in the hearts of her family. She was wild and she was wonderful; and now she is on her way home. Services will be private with the family.In lieu flowers, donations can be made to the McLeod Hospice House, Florence SC.A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

