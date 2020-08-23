DeEtte Young

SCRANTON -- DeEtte "Dee" Lowder Young, 65, wife of Phillip Young, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Young was born on August 10, 1955 in Florence, daughter of Angilene Daniels Lynch and the late Curtis Dermont Lowder. She was a graduate of Lake City High School and received her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work from Coker College. Mrs. Young later received her Master's Degree from Liberty University and was a Licensed Professional Counselor Associate. She was a Shelter Counselor Advocate for Pee Dee Coalition. Mrs. Young was a member of Matthews Tabernacle Pentecostal Holiness Church where she served as a member of the Advisory Council Board, was a Sunday School Teacher, a member of the Women's Ministry and was active in missions. She was a devoted Christian and loved to read. Surviving in addition to her mother, Angilene D. Lynch of Scranton, are her husband, Phillip Young of Scranton; daughters, Amy Miles (Jason) Webb of Greenville and Erin Miles (Rocky) Strickland of Lake City; grandchildren, Allie Strickland and Luke Strickland; sister, Patti Shady of Scranton; brother-in-law, Franklin Young of Lake City; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be 4:00 PM, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Matthews Tabernacle with burial to follow at Lake City Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM, Monday, August 24, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton and other times at the home of Erin and Rocky Strickland, 1636 Colin Road, Lake City, SC 29560. Memorials may be made to Matthews Tabernacle Building Fund, PO Box 1555, Lake City, SC 29560 or Pee Dee Coalition Women's Shelter, PO Box 1351, Florence, SC, 29503.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
215 E. Hwy. 378 Bypass
Scranton, SC 29591
4:00PM
1249 N. Matthews Road
Lake City, SC 29560
