FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Ms. Della Ann Timmons of Florence will be conducted 11 AM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in the J O & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns Street, Florence. Interment will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens of Florence directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence. Ms. Timmons was born the daughter of the late Jessie and Fannie Abrams Timmons. She died September 4, 2020 after an illness. Ms. Timmons was a member of Maxwell Baptist Church. A graduate of the 1972 Class of Wilson High School and completed her studies at Florence Darlington Technical College. She was employed at Sara Lee Hosiery for many years. Survivors include: a daughter Michelle (Adam) Scott of Florence; 2 grandchildren, Brittney (Gerad) Gregg Hipp and Kechell Breanna Timmons both of Florence; one sister, Dorothea T. (Harrison) Bolden of Sumter; and two great grandchildren.
