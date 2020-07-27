FLORENCE -- Diane Taylor Stephens, 69, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House.Born October 22, 1950, in Florence, she was a daughter of the late William Harmon Taylor and the late Elwood Creel Taylor. She was a retired medical receptionist.She is survived by a son, Lee Stephens (Sarah) of Florence; three grandchildren, Emma, Calvin and Samara; and two siblings, Davis Taylor (Catherine) and Linda Harris (Phil), both of Florence.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church St., Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179, www.stephensfuneralhome.org.

