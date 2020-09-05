Donald Gwyn Mitcham, 62, of Darlington, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Mr. Mitcham was born a son of Gladys Yarborough Mitcham and the late Roy Wayne Mitcham. He had studied systematic theology at Southwest Baptist Bible Theological Seminary. He was a HVAC technician and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Darlington. In addition to his father, he preceded in death by his twin brother, Ronald Glenn Mitcham. Mr. Mitcham is survived by his mother, Gladys Yarborough Mitcham; brother, Gerald Mitcham (Mimi); sister, Vicki Simmons Lewis (John); daughter, Shaina Rogers; grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Lamb's Chapel directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
