Donald Stone

FLORENCE -- Donald Elliott Stone, 82, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The family will speak to those attending beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Church before the service. Social distancing will be observed. Please wear your mask. Interment will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens with Masonic Rites. Mr. Stone was born in Florence County, the son of the late Roscoe Leroy and Thelma Cameron Stone. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, and the Rowdy Bunch Sunday School Class. He was a member of the Omar Shrine Center, Past Director of Provost Guard and Amity Masonic Lodge and the DuPont 25 year Club. Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Stephanie Brown Stone; daughters, Melanie Russell, Lori Paterson; son, Jeff (Tina) Landeck; sister, Faye Vaughn and his six grandchildren, James and Chad Goss, Kathryn Russell, Abby and Cameron Paterson and Payton Landeck and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by the family that raised him from a small child, H.H. and Willa Cameron McAllister; son, Donald E. Stone, Jr.; sisters, Clara Sue Filyaw, Viola M. Hopkins, Jackie M. Lowder, Katherine S. Bagwell, Violet S. Walters, Connie Horne; brothers, Carroll, Franklin and Charles McAllister. Memorials may be made to Shriners Children Hospital, C/O Omar Shrine, 176 Patriot Point, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or Ebenezer Baptist Church, 524 S. Ebenezer Road, Florence, SC 29501. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
