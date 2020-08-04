WADESBORO - Donnie Gilford Morris, 68, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020.Funeral is 12pm on Thursday at Peachland Gospel Tabernacle. Burial will be in Anson Memorial Park. (The service will be shared live on the Leavitt Funeral Home Facebook page.)Visitation is one hour prior to the service.He was born April 28, 1952 in Darlington County, SC and was a son of the late Clarence Mitchell Morris and the late Kathryn Elizabeth Hoffman Morris. He was a 1970 graduate of Southside High School.Surviving are his Judith Rebekah Blount Morris; his brother and sisters, Michael Morris (Martha) and Denise Stephens (Marion Baker) all of Florence, SC and Barbara Calder (Willie) of Effingham, SC.The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.leavittfh.com.

