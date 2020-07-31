Doris Lewis Hammond passed away on July 29, 2020 at her home with family by her side. Doris was born in Florence SC on October 29, 1922, the first child of Harry and Lucy Lewis. She was educated in Florence area schools. In 1942, she went to Washington DC to work for the U.S. Government during World War II. While there she met her husband George Hammond, a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force. After the war she lived for a short period in Canada, before returning to South Carolina. She was then employed with the Social Security Administration until her retirement in 1977. After retirement, she served many years as a volunteer at McLeod Regional Medical Center and won the McLeod Merit Award in 1988. She was a long standing and active member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church. There she served as Secretary of the Administrative Board for 24 years. She and George were married for just over 70 years until his death in July of 2013.She is survived by her daughter Virginia (Dargan) Ervin of Florence and one sister, Lillian Lewis Burchette of Whiteville, NC. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. In the latter years of her life, she did have a group of friends and neighbors that gave love, compassion, friendship and kindness for which the family is most grateful and thankful. Doris's loving spirit will live with us forever but she will be dearly missed. Memorials may be sent to the St. Paul United Methodist Church. Due to COVID concerns, the family will be holding a private ceremony.
