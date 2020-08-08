Dorothy "Dottie" Collins DeVane, 87, of Florence, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Mrs. DeVane was born in Mullins, SC a daughter of the late Clifton Thomas Collins and Essie Mae Shaw Collins. She was a retired Kindergarten teacher at Greenwood Baptist Church, was a charter member of Dawsey United Methodist Church, and was proud to be a former Miss Darlington. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Charles "Pickle" DeVane, and by a brother, Robert T. Collins. Surviving are her sons, Marshall (Sabrina) DeVane of Athens, GA, and Billy DeVane of Florence, SC; daughter, Lori Elizabeth DeVane (Philip) Melton of Savannah, GA; grandchildren, Amber DeVane, Kelsey Melton, Taylor DeVane (Zach) Sheldon, Jordyn Melton, Kendall Melton, and Jacob DeVane; great-grandchild, Arya Sheldon. Memorials may be made to Dawsey United Methodist Church, 2708 Fleetwood Drive, Florence, SC 29505. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, August 10, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Covid-19 protocol will be observed. Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
