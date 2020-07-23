LAKE CITY - Dorothy Granger Sullivan, 87, died Thursday, July 23, 2020.Mrs. Sullivan was born on April 17, 1933 in Florence County, South Carolina, daughter of the late Tommie E. Granger and Vernilla Jones Granger. After graduating Olanta High School, class of '51, she went to work for Olanta High School as secretary/bookkeeper. Over the years, she continued in her love for financial accounting with many local companies; she was also bookkeeper for the family businesses. She continued in her accounting field with Florence School District Three until retirement. Dot was a charter member of Grace Free Will Baptist Church. Surviving are her children, Robert E. (Donna) Sullivan, Jr of Pamplico, Thomas F. (Brenda) Sullivan of Scranton; grandchildren, Abby Elizabeth Sullivan, Robert E. (Brandy) Sullivan, III, Griffin Hall (Kaitlyn) Sullivan, Lauren Sullivan (John) Bryant, Thomas Matthew Sullivan; great grandchildren, Stanley Christopher Sullivan, Claire Aubrey Bryant; brother, David Richard Granger, Sr. of Timmonsville; sister, Letha Granger Barrineau of Lake City; sister-in-law, Ann Granger of Swansea; other extended family members and friends.Mrs. Sullivan was preceded in death by brothers, Jack Granger, Melvin Thomas "Pete" Granger, Sr., Dr. William Henry "Bud" Granger, and a sister, Kathleen Granger.Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Grace Free Will Baptist Family Life Center with visitation to immediately follow the service and a private family burial at Lake City Memorial Park.Memorials may be made to Grace FWB Church, 348 Lawrence Street, Lake City, SC, 29560 or Agape Hospice, 1929 B. Mt. Laurel Ct., Florence, SC 29501.

