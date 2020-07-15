A Private Funeral Service for Mrs. Dorothy Lee "Dot" Kennedy will be conducted 1:00 PM Friday, July 17, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns St., Florence, SC. Interment will follow in Florence National Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Mrs. Dorothy Lee Kennedy, daughter of the late Chalmus Slater and Carrie Gilbert, was born on March 3, 1934, in Florence County. She departed this life on Monday, July 13, 2020, after an extended illness. "Dot" as she was affectionately called, was educated in the Florence County Public Schools. She was employed by and retired from Theresa's Rest Home of Florence, where she worked for more than 20 years.At an early age, Dot was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Timmonsville, South Carolina.Dot was joined in marital bliss to the late James Kennedy and to this union thirteen children were born. Left to cherish fond memories of Dot's quiet strength and love are: five daughters, Jeanette Kennedy, Elizabeth Kennedy, Mary Alice Rush, Celestine Kennedy and Marie Hicks; two sons, Oral Kennedy and David Kennedy; twenty-five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Kennedy; two sisters-in-law, Hallie Wright and Grace Gilbert; a special friend, Theresa Sanderford; and a host of; nieces; nephews; cousins; and other relatives; and friends.
