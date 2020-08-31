Edna S. Rauch, age 96, died peacefully Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the home of her daughter. Born in Florence County, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. Smith and Lizzie McGee Smith. Growing up during the depression era and widowed while in her 50's she was an independent, hard-working lady who enjoyed working in her yards and mowed her own grass until the age of 90. A good cook, her homemade biscuits and cornbread dressing were the family favorites. She deeply loved her family and God. Surviving are her sons, Don Rauch and wife Janet, Dale Rauch and wife Linda, Bill Rauch and wife Cindy. One daughter, Linda Yarborough and husband Pete, all from Scranton. Grandsons, Tommy (Sandy) Rauch, Jimmy Rauch, Timmy (Dory) Rauch and Dwayne (Wendy) Yarborough. One granddaughter that she loved so dearly and was loved as much in return, Donna R. Hughes, who spent countless days of caregiving along with spiritual worship with her grandmother. Fifteen great grandchildren and thirteen great- great grandchildren. One brother, John L. "Buddy"(Evelyn) Smith. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Earl W. Rauch, two children, Frances Annette and Thomas Legrand Rauch. One grandson, Bill Rauch Jr. and one grandson-in-law, Gary Hughes. Siblings, Lilly Blaton, Runette Grimsley, Cleo, Afton, and Larue Smith. A very special "thank you" to in-laws, Janet Rauch, Linda Rauch, Wendy Yarborough, and to McLeod Hospice for their love and caregiving during our time of need. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, please practice social distancing and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery, c/o Norman Wise, 860 New Coward Road, Coward, SC 29530.
